Punjab Election: Congress Draws Sharp Reaction From BJP, AAP Over Manish Tewari Snub

In a sharp reaction to the exclusion of Congress MP Manish Tewari from the party's list of star campaigners ahead of the Punjab elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also slammed the Congress saying that they cannot digest any kind of opposition from its leaders and have therefore removed Manish Tewari, who raised questions towards the party.

Speaking to Republic on the same, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Congress has a mentality that its leaders must blindly follow what the party says. If Rahul Gandhi says that the moon is rising instead of the sun, then you will have to believe that only. Anyone who does not follow the directions will be removed from the party."

Further speaking on Manish Tewari's removal, Sirsa said that the leader had raised a very valid issue before the party that the Congress needed to come out of political issues and should have instead focused on the Prime Minister's security during his visit to the state.

"Congress was unable to digest his view and were astonished on how anyone can dare to go against them", he said. Sirsa claimed that the party will slowly remove several other leaders as well for going against the Congress leadership.

The senior BJP leader also slammed the Congress for not thinking about the national interests and instead just thinking over their political interests saying that Rahul Gandhi is incapable of taking any decisions.

Channi and Congress will be wiped out from Punjab: AAP

In another reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former minister Joginder Singh Kang recently joined AAP after exiting Congress and asked how would the party do anything for the people of Punjab with the continuous infighting within the party. Further expressing confidence about forming a government party in Punjab, he claimed that the people will expose Congress very soon and Channi along with his party will be wiped out from the state.

Speaking on the multiple exits from the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the Congress has been filled with corruption and the reality of the party is now in front of the people.

Manish Tewari reacts after exclusion from the party list

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Manish Tewari have finally reacted to his removal from the party's star campaigners list issued on Friday. Taking to Twitter, in a response to Trinamool Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee's tweet, he said that it would have been surprising for him if his name was included in the list.

He termed the decision as a "narrow-minded step" that will "never help Congress to win elections". Terming the reasons for his exclusion a "public affair", Tewari hinted towards infighting with the party high command. Notably, the name of ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM and former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was also dropped from the list by the party.

Image: PTI/ANI