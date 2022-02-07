Punjab Election: Congress' Jakhar Hails Rahul For Picking Channi As CM Face; 'Commendable'

A day after incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was picked by the Congress as the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab elections, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday hailed former party president Rahul Gandhi for the decision, stating that he 'does not fake words'.

Jakhar said, "Rahul Gandhi does not fake words. Leaders of today fake things.,.. think something, do something else. Rahul ji has shown that he does as he says. It is a commendable decision that he took by choosing him (Charanjit Singh Channi) as the CM face."

Speaking on Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, Jakhar said, "The timing of these raids are understood by everyone. Arrests related to drugs are postponed due to elections, then what was the hurry of conducting these raids? ED has raided Channi ji's nephew in a case of 2018, and there are various drugs issues which dates way back."

Talking about his future in the grand old party, the Congress leader added, "I told yesterday as well, that I am a part of Congress and will stay with Congress. When it comes to active and electoral politics, I am away from the ideology (on) if you have a turban on your head or not or based on caste, so I am away from this kind of thinking. I am not blaming or commenting on anyone...

this is my mentality, and I am working on my mentality. It had been my honour that the party had given me so many responsibilities. The party made me the LoP, PPCC chief, and no one raised any question."

Congress picks Charanjit Channi as party's CM face for Punjab

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections during a party event in Ludhiana. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," Rahul Gandhi had announced while revealing the party's decision.

(With agency inputs)