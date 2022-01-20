Punjab Election: Congress Min Appeals To Party To Announce CM Face; Bats For Channi

Following the cue of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party became the first to announce its chief ministerial candidate, the clamour for Congress' face for the upcoming Punjab elections is also rising. Several party leaders have been demanding the name as well the clarity regarding who will be leading them into the elections.

Voicing the same appeal, Punjab Local Bodies Minister and senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra has also urged the party high command to declare the name of the candidate at the earliest. Also stressing the role of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mohindra said that he has proved himself in just a span of three months.

Adding to it, he also urged the Congress party to follow its traditions just like it did in 2012 and 2017 and said, "There should not be any confusion in the party about announcing the chief ministerial candidate when there is already one who proved himself beyond everybody’s expectations and announce its candidate just like it did it for the elections in 2012 and 2017."

Also, referring to the announcement of candidates by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Local Bodies Minister said that while the Aam Aadmi Party has announced Bhagwant Mann's name and the Shiromani Akali Dal has announced Sukhbir Singh Badal as their CM candidates for elections, Congress cannot afford to live in a vacuum as it can prove detrimental to the party’s interests, that too when it has a far better choice than others and is "tried and tested".

Congress ministers laud Channi for an extraordinary performance

Similarly, a few days back, Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh also appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that he has done an exceedingly outstanding job in the last three months.

"The issue of chief ministership was already settled for the Congress in Punjab three months back and there is no need for any further debates or discussions about it", he said in a statement.

Mentioning the rumours regarding the fate of the Chief Minister, the Minister said that the confusing signals are being circulated at a time when he is leading from the front and with the elections dates already announced.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BrahmMohindra