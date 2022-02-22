Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia exchanged barbs on Sunday as they went head-to-head for the Amritsar East seat in the assembly election. The fight for this seat remains one of the most interesting battles of the day as Majithia will take on Sidhu in his home ground for the first time. Speaking about the key battle between the leaders, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised doubts about Sidhu’s possibility of winning.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, while speaking to the media about the battle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, raised some criticism on Sidhu’s conduct. He said that the people were ‘angry’ with Sidhu’s lack of accessibility. Meanwhile, he backed incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that the party is confident of his win.

Speaking about the Sidhu vs Majithia fight, Aujla said, “let's see what happens. Sidhu could not visit constituency, so people were angry. One never knows, Sidhu might win but it's a triangular contest and it's going to be tough.” It is noteworthy that the discredit of the leader’s conduct by the Congress MP showcases the infighting in the Congress party.

Meanwhile, he also criticised the state Congress President for his language and said that he must follow the decorum in public. “People also don’t like the way Sidhu speaks. He has been this way since the beginning. His way of talking is definitely an issue. Sidhu is a big man, people follow him and so he must use the right language in public,” Aujla said. He also exuded confidence in Channi’s position and said that the party is confident in Channi winning from both seats.

BJP's Sirsa slams Sidhu over arrogant conduct

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also came out to slam Navjot Sidhu for his conduct and said that the Congress state president will lose the contest in Amritsar. “It is sure that Sidhu will fail to win any seat. One major reason for this is his arrogance. This is a democracy and he must respect the people that vote for him,” Sirsa said. He further said that the Congress president has been ignorant of the public all along.

The high-stakes battle in Punjab election

Amritsar East is perceived as a stronghold of the Punjab Congress president who defeated his nearest opponent - BJP's Rakesh Kumar Honey, from here in the previous Assembly election with a margin of 42,809 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket. In the 2017 polls, Congress formed the government after winning 77 seats in the 117-member House. The state will witness a contest between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and BJP-PLC-SAD(S) tie-up. The results of the Punjab elections will be declared on March 10.

Image: ANI