Punjab Election: Congress Seeks People's Opinion On CM Face Via Call, Channi No 1 Option

Contrary to the earlier reports that stated Congress will fight the upcoming Punjab election under 'collective leadership,' the grand old party has initiated the process to select the Chief Ministerial face. The party has generated a pre-recorded call for the citizens to choose their preferences. According to the audio clip, current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s name is still being mentioned before Navjot Singh Sidhu with an option to press 1 for the former.

Meanwhile, a response from party members is also sought through the Shakti application by the grand-old party Chief Sonia Gandhi, informed sources. It is significant to mention that the political development regarding the selection of CM face came days after Rahul Gandhi during a January 27 virtual rally had announced that the party would go with a chief ministerial face in the Punjab elections.

In the pre-recorded call released by the Congress party the operator is heard saying, 'if you want Charanjit Singh Channi to be the CM face, press 1 after the beep, if you want Navjot Sidhu to be the CM face, press 2 after the beep, if you want party to go for elections without a CM face then press 3 after beep".

Charanjit Singh Channi backed by Congress leaders for CM face

Speculations regarding Channi to be the CM face surfaced after the party released its third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections on January 30 where it was witnessed that the current CM has been fielded from two seats- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. This again came after several party leaders including the senior leader and minister Brahm Mohindra, his cabinet colleague Rana Gurjeet Singh, Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia had openly backed Channi who is belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

Why Congress leaders are backing Channi to be the CM face?

To attract the SCs and STs votes which have been a traditional vote bank of the Congress, the Congress might be focusing on Channi as the community drifted away from the party following the emergence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some other small groups. The Congress is now seeking to consolidate the SC vote bank, which comprises almost one-third of Punjab's population, by choosing Channi to replace former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Channi-Sidhu on CM face

While infighting amid both the party leaders has been witnessed on several occasions, initially both leaders have maintained that the face will be selected by the high command. However, over the past several weeks both Channi and Sidhu have directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate.