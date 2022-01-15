Punjab Election: EC Seizes Valuables Worth ₹40.31 Cr Including Liquor Worth ₹81 Lakh

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the enforcement teams of the Election Commission (EC) have seized valuables worth Rs 40.31 crore in violation of the code. The seized valuables include 2.72 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 81 lakh.

Also, the enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 38.93 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju said, "As many as 1,064 highly sensitive areas have been identified. Besides this, 2,222 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble."

Dr Raju said that out of the persons arrested, preventive action had already been initiated against 894 persons while the remaining "would also be brought to book."

It was also learnt that preventive measures had been taken against 118 persons from a security point of view. Further, Dr Raju added that about 2,064 non-bailable warrant cases have been executed, while execution is under process for 239 cases.

As many as 53,610 defacements of public properties, 14,911 on private properties have been removed by the civic teams. According to the directions of the election commission, 3,23,102 licensed weapons, snd 20 weapons without licenses have been deposited in the state to date.

Punjab Assembly Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

