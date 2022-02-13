Punjab Election: Kejriwal Makes Big Claim, Says 'Channi Will Lose From Both Seats'

In a massive claim a week ahead of the Punjab election, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal predicted that CM Charanjit Singh Channi will fail to win any seat. This time, Channi is contesting not only from Chamkaur Sahib but also in Bhadaur. Citing internal surveys conducted by AAP, Kejriwal asserted that the candidates of his party will defeat Channi in both constituencies thereby quashing his chance to become the Chief Minister once again. Addressing a press briefing alongside AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, the Delhi CM also mocked the infighting in the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Channi Sahab is fighting from two seats- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. We have conducted a survey on both seats. When we conducted the survey for the first time, the results were very shocking. Then, we conducted it twice, thrice and many more times. Channi Sahab is losing from both seats. In Chamkaur Sahib, AAP is at 52% and Channi Sahab is at 35%. From Bhadaur, AAP is at 38%, Channi Sahab is at 30%. He is the CM face but won't become the CM. When he won't become an MLA, how will he become the CM?"

"Congress has become a circus. What future will such a party give to Punjab in which all leaders are fighting against each other? How can they run a government when they can't run the party? Like a team, AAP is preparing Punjab's agenda to ensure the development of Punjab for 5 years," he added.

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20, 2021. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.