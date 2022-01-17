The Election Commission of India has agreed to postpone the date of polling in Punjab by 6-8 days, sources told Republic TV after the poll body's meeting on Monday. While Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, the election results will be declared on March 10. Parties across the political spectrum including Congress, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and AAP sought deferment of polls citing that many SC voters will be travelling to Varanasi on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti which falls on February 16. As per sources, the Punjab election might be held between February 20-22.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on January 15, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had stated, "They (members of the SC community) have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections. In the above background, it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly". The EC is set to announce its decision soon.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "All parties had made this demand. The ball is now in the court of the Election Commission. They have to decide. All parties have put forth this demand keeping in mind the sentiments of the people and brotherhood. We are hoping that the Election Commission will respect our sentiments and take a good decision."

Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18 after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time.