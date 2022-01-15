Punjab Election: Moga MLA Harjot Kamal Miffed As Congress Gives Ticket To Malvika Sood

As parties gear up for the Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress, on Saturday, announced its candidate list for 86 seats. During the announcement, it was also revealed that Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest the elections from Punjab's Moga constituency. This comes even as the sitting MLA of Moga, Harjot Kamal, and his supporters are miffed over her induction. In addition, after the grand old party announced her candidature from Moga, Harjot Kamal reportedly called a meeting with his elected sarpanches and councillors, sources informed Republic Media Network.

Congress releases list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls- CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. pic.twitter.com/FV4PSh1Win — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Harjot Kamal to contest Moga even if Congress gives Malvika Sood ticket

Earlier on Wednesday, Harjot Kamal Singh announced that he will contest the upcoming polls from the Moga constituency even if the grand old party denies him a ticket. His reaction came after Malvika Sood was inducted in the party and it was believed that she will contest from Moga. Expressing his dismay, Kamal stated that the Congress is claiming victory in Punjab polls without even having sufficient votes.

He said that he will fight the elections with the help of his support, even if Congress denies him a ticket. After Malvika Sood was inducted into the party, several councillors and sarpanchs of the Moga constituency had resigned as a mark of protest against the grand old party's decision and standing with Harjot Kamal who is the incumbent MLA.

Malvika Sood was inducted into the party on Monday and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was seen with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. This was seen before his sister joined the party. Malvika Sood was welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Exuding confidence, Channi remarked that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

The Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.