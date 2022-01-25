Punjab Election Opinion Poll: AAP & Congress In Close Fight, Says Jan 23-25 P-Marq Poll

With 5 states going to elections together next month, Republic and P-MARQ are conducting a running Opinion Poll on the mood of the voters and who the larger mandate is likely to swing in favour of. The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly.

The Opinion Poll has once again projected a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). As per the findings of the Republic-PMarq poll, AAP is projected to win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats, highlighting that the scale could tip in anyone's favour, or result in a hung assembly. Apart from the two close contenders, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats, BJP + 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats. With its 117 seats, Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and results will be announced on March 10.

Vote% prediction Seat Prediction AAP 37.3% 49-55 INC 35.3% 43-49 SAD 16.3% 15-21 BJP+ 5.6% 1-3 Others 5.5% 1-3 Total 100% 117

Previous Republic-P-MARQ opinion poll for Punjab

Days earlier, the previous iteration of the Republic-P-MARQ poll had projected 13-17 seats for the Shiromani Akali Dal, meaning there has been a very slight swing towards the Badals in the intervening days. For Punjab, which goes to the polls in less than a month, the Opinion Poll projected that AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).

Going to the region-wise analysis, Punjab can be divided into three-wide regions namely Majha, Doba and Malwa.

Majha: As per the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll, Congress will win 12-16 seats, AAP 7-11 seats. SAD 1-3 seats, BJP 1-2 seats and others 0-1 seats.

Doaba: As per the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll, Congress will win 10-14 seats, AAP 7-11 seats, SAD 1-3 seats, BJP 0-1 seats and others also 0-1 seats.

Malwa: As per the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll, Congress will win 17-21 seats, AAP 31-39 seats, SAD 10-14 seats, BJP 1-2 seats and others also 0-1 seats.

Methodology

The survey was conducted as part of the tracker running across the 5 states. The survey was done through CATI surveys only as part of the weekly tracker. The survey was conducted at the state level and have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state population across age groups, religion, gender and caste. There is an error margin of 6%.