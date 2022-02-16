Punjab Election: PM Modi Tears Into Cong Govt; Avers 'mafia Will Exit State, Not Youth'

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second rally in poll-bound Punjab after addressing a gathering of thousands in Jalandhar, he paid his respect to Saint Ravidas on his birth anniversary and laid down his vision toward "Nawa Punjab' i.e. new Punjab which is 'Hasta Punjab' or cheerful Punjab.

Coming down heavily on Congress and AAP, PM Modi said that both parties appear to be companions rather than competitors. Referring to Priyanka Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the Prime Minister pointed out that both leaders, despite being rivals in Punjab elections, never criticise or rebut each other but 'mostly criticise Narendra Modi only'.

Commencing his address with 'Jai Shree Ram... Jo bole so Nihal... Waheguru ji ka khalsa... Waheguru ji ki Fateh', PM Modi fondly remembered the generosity of Saint Ravidas and quoted him saying, "I want a king who would provide food for all in his kingdom and each is equal before law."

'BJP will make Nava Punjab on path of Saints': PM Modi ahead of Punjab election

Drawing parallels with the vision, PM Modi mentioned that the Centre has been providing free food, medicine and free vaccines to the destitute during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Amid the hard-hitting COVID-19 pandemic, India realised the goals which could not be achieved by anyone; we produced the vaccine. Today, 95% of people have received both doses while 100% population has got the first dose," he said.

"Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry," he added.

Stating that BJP has not got the chance to serve for Punjab, PM Modi vouched for indefinite service and unparalleled trust if his party came to power.

"Give BJP an opportunity to serve you for 5 years, those who hold our hands will hold it forever. We, BJP, will leave no stone unturned for the development of Punjab," he continued.

"Only mafia will exit Punjab, not its youth"

Acknowledging that Pathakot's geographical location is of vital importance to India, PM Modi said that plans to develop the border city of Punjab top the list of BJP's objectives.

"In our budget too, we have made provisions for the development of villages located on the border areas to develop infrastructure and promote tourism," he said.

The Head of State said that the country's quasi-federal apparatus has been lopsided as every element of progress in Punjab is courtesy of the BJP-run Centre and negligible on the part of Congress and CM Channi-led regime. Furthermore, PM Modi laid down the objectives and projects in the pipeline for when BJP comes to power.

"We (Centre) made highways, expressways. To prevent patients and elderly from travelling all the way to Delhi to avail sophisticated healthcare services, plans to establish AIIMS in Punjab is underway," he said while adding that sale on Punjab crops is record-breaking currently.

Also, he mentioned that talks on developing an international airport in Mohali are in progress too. Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in Punjab, PM Modi said, "Only mafia will exit Punjab, not its youth."