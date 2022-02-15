Punjab Election: SAD-BSP Releases Manifesto; Includes Houses For Poor, Schools & Film City

Ahead of the Punjab election, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party released their joint manifesto on Tuesday. The two parties' top brass presented the joint manifesto at an event in Chandigarh. Announcing the manifesto, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took a dig at other parties and said that the parties never deliver the promises they make.

SAD and BSP on Tuesday held a press conference and released their joint manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections 2022. Following the release, Sukhbir Badal said, "Political parties announce so much but always fail to deliver."

According to the manifesto, the alliance, if voted to power, would work on a series of promises including a raise in old age pension, medical insurance and flying academies.

Chandigarh | Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party release joint manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/mecuXnP8x2 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

SAD - BSP releases election manifesto

According to the SAD – BSP manifesto, if voted to power, the alliance will focus on the betterment of the people with pension/ insurance schemes. Furthermore, the manifesto also promises a push for the arts and sports sections in the state with projects like flying academies, racecourses, film cities and cash prizes for Olympic medallists. Furthermore, the alliance is also offering betterment of the education system with new infrastructure for govt schools, reservation for govt school students in colleges and new skill universities.

The major promises made in the manifesto include a revision of the pension scheme in Punjab, with old age Pension being raised to Rs 3100 and introduction of Shagun scheme. The alliance also has promised 1 lakh houses per year for poor people and Rs 10 lakh medical insurance to a family. Announcing the manifesto, the party reiterated that education and health will remain the major focus of the alliance.

SAD-BSP promises new schools, flying academies and racecourses

Keeping education in focus, the manifesto promises a student card scheme that provides Rs 10 lakh to students for studies abroad. The state to get new government schools with 5000 students. Meanwhile, the alliance also promised to introduce an act for providing 33% reservation for government school students in Punjab colleges. The manifesto also said that skill university would be developed and a department would be given to each sectoral company to train the students.

Furthermore, the manifesto also promises three to four flying academies and a new film city in Chandigarh. It also claimed that an international employment ministry will be developed. The party also promised 400 units of electricity free to SC and BC families per month.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to boost sports in the state, the manifesto also promised racecourse in new Chandigarh for Marvadi horses. The alliance also said that all Olympic medallists from the state would be awarded Rs 7 crore. The Punjab Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

Image: ANI