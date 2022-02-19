Punjab Election: SAD Worker Killed In Alleged Pre-poll Violence, Family Accuses Congress

In an alleged incident of pre-poll violence in Punjab, a Shiromani Akali Dal worker has been killed in Batala's Fatehgarh Churian constituency on Friday. The 34-year-old Karamjit Singh, who was an active supporter of SAD, was seeking votes with his father when he was attacked by a few workers of the opposition party and was killed brutally.

While a case has been registered in the matter, the family of the deceased has been alleging Congress of masterminding the attack. Speaking to the media on the same, Gurwant Singh, father of Karamjit Singh said, "We were out for seeking votes as we are associated with the Akali Dal. However, a boy who was fighting came to us and started abusing us."

Also mentioning a few names including Jatinder Pal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Tajinderpal Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaswant Singh, and others, he alleged that they came towards them and started attacking Karamjit. "They continued assaulting my son till he fell on the ground and was unconscious. We have no tussle with them and they are our family members", he added.

The deceased's father also alleged that the accused used bats and sharp-edged weapons to attack his son stating that they were afraid of losing votes and were in a drunk state when they were attacking.

Police arrested two in connection

According to a statement issued by the Batala police, an argument broke out between the SAD and Congress workers during a roadshow carried out by Akali Dal candidate Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal on the last day of his campaigning on Friday evening.

During this while, sarpanches of Shiera and Patti Shiera villages, of Tajinderpal Singh and Jaswant Singh attacked Karamjit. Both of them who belonged to Congress, used a baseball bat for attacking the SAD worker. He was seriously injured and was declared dead on arrival at the Civil hospital.

Image: Republic World