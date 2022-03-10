Punjab Election: Sidhu 'humbly Accepts People's Mandate' As AAP Throws Cong Out Of Power

As Exit Poll forecast predicts an embarrassing defeat for Congress in Punjab, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had made big claims about retaining power in the assembly election after the ouster of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ‘humbly accepted’ defeat on Thursday.

With the latest predictions forecasting AAP’s sweeping victory in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted the mandate of the voters and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for rising to power. In a tweet, Sidhu wrote "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab.. Congratulations to AAP."

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Moreover, Republic has learnt that the state party president has offered to resign from his position as he failed to fight anti-incumbency. Reports also suggest that incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who was named as Congress’ CM face for the current Punjab elections, has also offered to resign after the AAP threw Congress out of power.

Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Sidhu continue to trail

Adding to the Congress’ woes, CM Channi has been seen trailing on both the seats he is fighting from (Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur). While Sidhu also continues to trail in his bastion Amritsar East, Republic Media Network learnt that the cricketer-turned-politician will tender his resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President.

He is also expected to resign from the party. In latest trends, AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur improved her performance as she continues to lead with 12,145 votes while Sidhu continued to trail with 10,080. Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia is currently trailing them both with 8,805 votes to his name.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has now been cancelled. The first meeting of the CLP was called for today, March 10, at 5 PM. The meeting called by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday has now been cancelled, hinting at a major step down from the state party’s leadership. The announcement for the meeting was done a day before the counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies in the state.

Apart from this, AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is leading from the Dhuri constituency and is all set to form the government as the party has already won 14 seats in the state and is leading on 78 others.

