Punjab Election: Two Time Congress MLA Luv Kumar Goldy Joins Amarinder Singh's PLC

Senior Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy along with hundreds of his supporters on Monday, January 17, joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The sarpanches, members of the municipal council, and block samitis also joined the Amarinder Singh-led party.

Stating that he always believed in the leadership of Amarinder Singh, Goldy said he took the confidence of his supporters and then decided to join the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

"Punjab needed the leadership of Capt Amarinder the most as his successors had proved utter failures," the former Congress leader said.

Goldy further attacked the Congress saying that the party was in a state of civil war and the Congress candidates will lose deposits in most of the constituencies.

Captain Amarinder Singh who is currently in isolation due to COVID, welcomed Goldy to the party with a special message that read, "Goldy belonged to a respectable political family of Garhshankar which had great contributions towards the freedom of the country and welfare of the state."

Additionally, a Municipal Councillor from Barnala, Dharam Singh Fauji, along with his supporters also joined the PLC.

BJP and Punjab Lok Congress announce alliance

Earlier in December 2021, Union Minister and BJP's in-charge of the Assembly election in Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, had confirmed that the party will contest the polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress Party. The announcement was made after a meeting was held with the former Punjab chief minister in New Delhi.

Responding to the same, Amarinder Singh had said, “We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat-sharing will be taken on the seat-to-seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election."

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

(Image: PTI/Republic)