Punjab Elections 2022: CM Channi Trails From Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur Seats In Early Trends

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, according to initial trends.

Press Trust Of India

AAP candidate Charanjit Singh is leading from Chamkaur Sahib, while AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is leading from Bhadaur seat.

Channi of the Congress is seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. He was also nominated from a second seat, Bhadaur in Barnala district.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. Early trends show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is racing ahead of its rivals in Punjab. 

