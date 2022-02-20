Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting For 117 Seats Begins; CM Confident Of Congress Victory

Quick links:
Taking to Twitter, AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha highlighted that EVM not working in Booth no.197 of Attari seat, Booth No. 119 of Phagwara seat and Booth No. 13 of Nihal Singh Wala seat. He asked the EC to take immediate action in this regard.
Attari AC, Booth No. 197
Phagwara AC, Booth No. 119
Nihal Singh Wala AC, Booth No. 13@ECISVEEP For immediate action please
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after offering prayers at a temple, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi remarked, "I prayed that Punjab should get a good government and I should get an opportunity to work with earnest intentions and honesty for Punjab. I am hopeful that people will trust us (Congress) and will elect us for the future. I will not leave any seat."
Speaking to the media, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal assured, "I urge people to vote carefully in this election. Congress promises that if the 'Sarkaarwali pagdi' is given to the party, then it never let down the state."
Accusing Congress and BJP of joining hands ahead of the polling in Punjab, AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann briefed the media, "I want to appeal to the voter card is because of thousands of warriors such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who laid down their lives. Do not give the voter card to someone due to allurement and pressure. Vote as per your desire, vote whomsoever you want.".
On polling day, PM Modi said, "The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first-time voters".
In an appeal to voters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Punjab has a golden and glorious history, which every Indian is proud of. I appeal to the voters of Punjab to keep the state safe and keep the cultural heritage and rich tradition of gurus ahead and vote to elect a government that will keep Punjab and the country united".
मैं पंजाब के मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रदेश को सुरक्षित रखने के साथ यहाँ की सांस्कृतिक विरासत और गुरुओं की समृद्ध परंपरा को आगे बढ़ाते हुए पंजाब व देश को एकजुट रखने वाली सरकार चुनने हेतु वोट अवश्य करें।
Weighing in on her poll prospects, actor Sonu Sood's sister and Congress' Moga candidate Malvika Sood remarked, "People are dialing me and saying that we are waiting for the voting to start and will vote for you. We've done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work".
Before voting, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar. Speaking to the media, he said, "It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty and people, we've made all efforts".
Speaking to ANI on February 16, ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Moreover, he alleged that the AAP supremo expressed a desire to become the CM by engineering a fight between the local leaders. In another astonishing claim, Vishwas said that Kejriwal was willing to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country.
Rubbishing these allegations, Kejriwal said, "They are saying that I want to divide India and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am a sweet terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urged the Centre to probe not just Vishwas' claims but also AAP's links with terror outfit Sikhs for Justice. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that he will thoroughly look into the matter. He added, "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India".
8 am: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann- Polling centre: Government School phase 3B1 Mohali
8.30 am: Congress CM candidate Charanjit Singh Channi- Polling station: Kharar Government school near Gurudwara
11 am: Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and family (wife Preneet Kaur and daughter Jai Inder Kaur)- Polling station: YPS Patiala
8.30 am: Former CM PS Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Badal and daughters- Polling station: Government school Badal village
Electors: 21499804
80+Electors: 509405
Service Electors: 109624
NRI Electors: 1608
PWD Electors: 158341
Electors 18-19 Age: 348836
No. of Nakas Operational : 791
EVMs to be used: BU 28328, CU 24740, VVPAT 24740
Contesting Candidates: Male 1209, Female 93, Transgender 2, Total 1304
Contesting Candidates with Criminal Antecedents: 315
Paramilitary companies: 700
Punjab police cops: 80,000
Chamkaur Sahib
CM Charanjit Singh Channi's home turf will see an easy battle, eyeing to retain his seat for the fourth time. In a bizarre move, AAP has fielded Channi's namesake, Dr. Charanjit Singh, for this seat. Channi - who has been elected from this SC-reserved seat in 2007, 2012 and 2017 - is also fighting the polls from Bhadaur which is an AAP turf. Channi is Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister and replaced Capt Amarinder Singh after his ouster due to Navjot Sidhu's rebellion.
Lambi
94-year-old Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal sees no fight in his home constituency of Lambi. Badal, who has held this seat since 1997 is in the poll fray for the 13th time after his party members urged him to do so. Due to health constraints, Badal's campaigning has been done by close aide Tejinder Singh Middukhera and his daughter-in-law Harsimrat Badal. AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann has attacked the 94-year-old claiming 'His greed for power forced him to contest'. Badal faces AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Congress' Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana.
Patiala
Home turf of ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Patiala will see an easy fight as the 79-year-old seeks his fifth win. The ousted Congress veteran, who now heads Punjab Lok Congress has won the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur won it in 2014 after Capt Amarinder Singh won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 102,000 votes. The ex-CM faces AAP's Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Congress' Vishnu Sharma.
Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and then launched 'Punjab Lok Congress' which is now allied with BJP and Akali Dal (Dhindsa)
Jalalabad
Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's home constituency - Jalalabad - which falls under Fazilka district will see a one-sided fight between Badal and AAP's Jagdeep Goldi Kamboj, BJP's Puran Mujaidia and Congress' Mohan Singh Phalianwala. Badal has held the constituency since 2009, before he won the Firozpur Lok Sabha polls. Congress managed to win the seat in the bypolls in 2019.
However, Jalalabad saw a massive campaign by ex-ally BJP with both PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda addressing rallies in Fazilka. The saffron allies broke ties after 23 years over differences over the now-repealed three Farm Laws. After the repeal of farm bills, Akali Dal hailed PM Modi for the decision and has stayed clear of attacking either Capt Amarinder or BJP directly.
Bholath
A major face-off will be seen in this constituency falling under Kapurthala district between Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Akali Dal's Bibi Jagir Kaur and Ranjeet Singh Rana. AAP-turned-Congress leader Khaira, who is Bholath's sitting MLA won the seat in 2017 for AAP by a margin of 8202 votes, defeating Akali Dal's Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh. Khaira - a 2-time MLA faces three-time SAD MLA Bibi Jagir Kaur and Congress-turned-AAP leader Ranjeet Singh Rana.
Amritsar (East): Navjot Singh Sidhu Vs Bikram Singh Majithia
What could have been an easy fight for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has turned into an uphill battle after Akali Dal fielded party veteran Bikram Singh Majithia against him. This decision was spurred when Punjab police booked Majithia in a drugs case - fuelling Majithia to take on Sidhu in his turf. Majithia, who was given pre-arrest bail by Punjab High Court, has accused CM Channi of money laundering in the sand mining cases and called Sidhu 'pro-Pakistan'. He has also been constantly touring Amritsar (East), highlighting Congress' faults.
In the last bid to woo voters, Sidhu has also apologised to his Amritsar East constituents for neglecting them, vowing to be accessible once voted back. Adding to the poll battle, AAP has fielded Jeevan Jyot Kumar, being a key part in division of votes. In 2012, Sidhu's wife - Navjot Kaur Sidhu won the seat while Navjot Sidhu won in 2017. Amritsar East has remained with Congress since 1969.
Bhadaur: Charnajit Channi Vs Labh Singh Ugoke
An indirect battle between CM faces - Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhagwant Mann will be witnessed in Bhadaur - Mann's turf. Channi, who was suddenly fielded from Bhadaur apart from his home constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, faces a major poll battle in AAP's turf. While Congress won the seat in 2012, AAP wrestled it from Akali Dal in 2017 with Pirmal Singh Dhaula winning by 20784 votes. Moreover, Mann is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur - under which falls Bhadaur - which he has won twice. Channi faces AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke since Dhaula quit AAP and moved to Canada, Akali Dal's Satnam Singh.
Dhuri: Bhagwant Singh Mann Vs Dalvir Singh Goldy
Fighting his first Assembly election, AAP's CM face Bhagwant Singh Mann has chosen Dhuri - which falls under his home turf Sangrur. Mann, who has been touring across Punjab, conducted door-to-door campaigns and roadshows in Dhuri - slamming Sidhu-Channi and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. He faces a tough fight from sitting Congress MLA - Dalvir Singh Goldy - who is a resident of Dhuri and has been pitting Mann as an 'outsider'. In 2017, Goldy defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon with a margin of 2,811 votes.
Batala: Ashwani Sekhri Vs Sucha Singh Chhotepur Vs Sherry Kalsi Vs Fateh Jung Bajwa
A four-cornered fight will be witnessed for Batala between Congress' Ashwani Sekhri, AAP's Sherry Kalsi, Akali Dal's Sucha Singh Chhotepur and BJP's Fateh Singh Bajwa. The poll battle intensified when BJP fielded Fateh Jang Bajwa - Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa's younger brother. Fateh Singh Bajwa joined the BJP after he was snubbed by the Congress which fielded his brother from their home turf - Qadian. On the other hand, Akali Dal has fielded AAP defector Sucha Singh Chhotepur against AAP's Sherry Kalsi. In 2017, Akali Dal's Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal won by a mere 450 vote margin, defeating Sekhri.
Mansa: Sidhu Moosewala Vs Vijay Singla
Wooing youth votes, Congress has fielded popular singer - Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala against AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla. Moosewala has been publically campaigned for by Sidhu and Channi in the constituency. In 2017, AAP candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia won from Mansa seat.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicted a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) - AAP may win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats. BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh is predicted to win 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.
The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20, 2021. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28, 2021.
Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. The former cricketer had expressed dissatisfaction over Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Even after Channi was named as the CM face, the rift in the party has persisted.