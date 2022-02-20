Punjab Elections: AAP Candidate Dubs Kejriwal 'biggest Patriot', Takes Potshots At Captain

Reacting to Kumar Vishwas' allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's Amritsar North candidate Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh asserted that his party supremo was the biggest patriot of India.

The former inspector general of Punjab Police, the 1998-batch IPS officer took premature retirement from service last year and is contested Speaking to the media, he described former CM and Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh as a 'Khalistani'. To buttress his point, he claimed that Aroosa Alam, Captain's friend from Pakistan controlled the government when he was the CM.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh remarked, "I will expose everyone's Khalistan link. Who is a bigger Khalistani than Amarinder Singh? Captain Amarinder Singh kept ISI in his house. Pakistan has ruled (Punjab) since 4 and a half years. Today, BJP is exposed as it has forged a tie up with Akhilesh Yadav. They have all been exposed. If we assume that BJP forms the government, Aroosa (Alam) Ji will rule here. Who is Aroosa, who was her mother and what is their connection with ISI?"

He added, "There is no bigger patriot than Arvind Kejriwal in India today. If there is a second biggest patriot, it is I. I joined AAP because there was a quality in Arvind Kejriwal."

Pre-election controversy

Speaking to ANI on February 16, ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail.

Moreover, he alleged that the AAP supremo expressed a desire to become the CM by engineering a fight between the local leaders. In another astonishing claim, Vishwas said that Kejriwal was willing to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country.

Rubbishing these allegations, Kejriwal said, "They are saying that I want to divide India and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am a sweet terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urged the Centre to probe not just Vishwas' claims but also AAP's links with terror outfit Sikhs for Justice. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that he will thoroughly look into the matter. He stressed, "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India".