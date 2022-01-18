In a massive development on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face for the upcoming Punjab elections. Ruling himself out of the race for the top post, the AAP supremo had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face on January 13. Mentioning that the party received more than 21 lakh responses under the aegis of this campaign, Kejriwal revealed that a majority of the persons voted in favour of Mann. The latter has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive.

Addressing a press briefing in Mohali, Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "We received 21,59,436 responses. One thing that all the surveys are saying and the sentiment suggests that AAP is going to form the government. The CM face that will be announced now is going to be the next CM of Punjab. Out of these votes, many people put my name. I had said at the outset that I am not in the race. So, we have declared those votes invalid. Out of the remaining votes, 93.3% of the people took Sardar Bhagwant Mann's name. Navjot Singh Sidhu was on the second spot. He got 3.6% of the votes. So today, I officially declare Sardar Bhagwant Mann as the AAP's CM face."

Who is Bhagwant Mann?

Born on October 17, 1973, Bhagwant Mann was educated at the S.U.S Government College in Sunam. A professional comedian, he has participated in various drama and music programmes besides giving live performances in a number of countries. A year after joining the People's Party of Punjab, he unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election. Post switching allegiance to AAP in 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency.

However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election. But, the 49-year-old politician retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 General Election. As a parliamentarian, he is currently a member of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution as well as the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs. As of now, AAP is yet to declare the seat from which Mann will contest the Punjab Assembly polls. Member,

The Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the ongoing rift in the state's Congress unit with the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Navjot Singh Sidhu-Charanjit Singh Channi tussle might benefit AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While the polls will take place on February 20, the results will be declared on March 10.