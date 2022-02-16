Punjab Elections: AAP Rebukes Channi's 'Bhaiya' Remark, 'Punjab's Farming Depends On Them'

With the Punjab elections inching closer, the ruling Congress party has indulged itself in yet another controversy by making unnecessary comments about the people arriving in Punjab from other Indian states. Evoking a fresh controversy, Congress’ incumbent CM and Chief Ministerial Candidate for the impending elections, Charanjit Singh Channi asked the electorate to not allow ‘Bhaiyas’ from Delhi, UP and Bihar to enter the state.

The comment has piqued his contenders- BJP and AAP, who have lashed at him for ‘trying to divide’ people of the state and for making ‘disrespectful comments against the migrant labourers who are also a part of Punjab.’

Speaking to Republic TV on the controversy, Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson GBS Dhillon strongly censured Punjab CM for his contentious remarks. "Farming in Punjab largely depends on the workers ‘Bhaiyas’ from UP and Bihar. The labourers that come to Bihar and UP thrive in Punjab, they look after their families after toiling in Punjab. It is condemnable that CM Channi has made such a disgraceful comment,” Dhillon said.

Further reflecting on the remarks of Rahul Gandhi, who has been pitching for CM Channi as an ‘Aam Aadmi, a Gareeb Aadmi’ (common man, poor man) fighting for Chief Ministerialship, Dhillon averted Gandhi’s claims by alleging that Charanjit Channi is one of the richest politicians in Punjab, who has acquired ample wealth. He further alleged that Gandhi is just exploiting the phrase only to compete with Aam Aadmi Party.

Charanjit Singh Channi is not a ‘Gareeb Aam Aadmi’: AAP

“Channi is not a Gareeb (poor), he is one of the richest politicians in Punjab. In his nomination form, he has attached the property worth Rs 170 crores related to him. It is a lie and they are just pretending to show themselves like an Aam Aadmi, to compete with the AAP, however, the reality is far away from the truth,” AAP’s spokesperson asserted.

Prior to this, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also came forward to denounce Channi’s remarks. “This is a very shameful statement. Our entire country is one. They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too,” Kejriwal had said.

CM Channi की शर्मनाक टिप्पणी 'UP, बिहार के भैया को Punjab में प्रवेश न करने दें' पर @ArvindKejriwal का हमला:



"यह बहुत ही शर्मनाक है। हम किसी व्यक्ति या किसी विशेष समुदाय के खिलाफ की गई टिप्पणियों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। Priyanka Gandhi भी यूपी से हैं, तो क्या वह भी 'भैया' हैं?" pic.twitter.com/CLfqRMBak5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 16, 2022

Punjab CM Channi’s contentious ‘Bhaiya’ remark

Row over CM’s remark erupted after he made the same while addressing a gathering alongside Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CM Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

Priyanka Vadra too faced backlash for not objecting to the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite hailing from UP and rather ‘enjoying it.’

Image: ANI/AmitMalviyaTwitter