Punjab Elections: AAP Takes On Outgoing Congress With A 'kacha Badam' Twist | Watch

After nearly sweeping Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at the outgoing Congress with the trending Bengali song 'Kacha Badam' twist on Thursday. Taking to social media, the party shared a video based on the track that featured Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress state President Navjot Singh Sidhu and former national President Rahul Gandhi strolling. AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann moves past them only to join Arvind Kejriwal, the party supremo, grooving while the rest stare in utter shock.

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, AAP has won 54 seats and is leading in 38 seats whereas Congress candidates are ahead in only 18 constituencies. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the tie-up led by BJP are leading in 4 and 2 seats respectively.

AAP calls results of Punjab polls 'revolutionary'

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the results 'revolutionary'. Underlining how all the big names in state politics like 'Sidhu, Channi, Captain' lost, Kejriwal accused them of treating the people of Punjab the same way the Britishers did.

"They want the nation's progress to halt, and therefore made all kinds of allegations against us. When nothing worked, in the end, all of them got together and called me a terrorist. The result has made it clear that I am not a terrorist but this nation's son," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo added, "All of us have to pledge to make a new India today, an India of peace and harmony, where women are safe. An India where everyone has quality education, where children don't have to go to Ukraine for education."

Arvind Kejriwal invites all to join AAP

Inviting all - women, youth, farmers and industrialists - to join AAP, Arvind Kejriwal cited how Labh Singh Ugoke, a mobile repairer had defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur. Also, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, a common worker, defeated both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar East. "Common man has immense power to bring about a revolution in the state, in the country," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also took moment to congratulate Bhagwant Mann for becoming his counterpart from Punjab. "We have to be down to earth, they will abuse us, we have to be patient," he remarked, adding that India has to change to become 'no.1 country in the world' in the coming times.