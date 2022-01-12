In a massive development on Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP will declare its CM face for the Punjab elections in the next week. Speaking to the media on his arrival at the Amritsar airport, Kejriwal exuded confidence in the era of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal coming to an end in Punjab. Casting the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government on the law and order situation in wake of PM Modi's security breach, he promised to restore peace after AAP forms the government.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "We are happy that the elections have been announced. For the last few decades, the Congress-Badal family combine was looting Punjab. This phenomenon will come to an end. Punjab will be prosperous again. Good times for Punjab are on the anvil."

"Sacrilege incidents, bomb blasts, PM's security breach have taken place during the Congress government's tenure. The law and order situation is deteriorating. The Channi government is not able to handle it. The people are very apprehensive. If AAP forms the government, we will improve the law and order situation, there will be peace everywhere, culprits in the previous sacrilege incidents will be given the maximum punishment and we will ensure adequate security to everyone whether it is the common man or the PM," he added.

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann will be the Chief Ministerial candidate. A professional comedian, Mann unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election a year after joining the People's Party of Punjab. After joining AAP in 2014, he won that year's Lok Sabha polls as well as the 2019 General Election from the Sangrur constituency. However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election.

The Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the ongoing rift in the state's Congress unit with the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Navjot Singh Sidhu-Charanjit Singh Channi tussle might benefit AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While the polls will take place on February 14, the results will be declared on March 10.