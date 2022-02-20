Last Updated:

Punjab Elections: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Appeals People To Vote For 'education, Employment'

Amid ongoing Punjab elections, Arvind Kejriwal appealed to voters to prioritise voting today & leave everything else for better education, employment and more.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: PTI/Representativeimage


Amid ongoing Punjab elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal appealed to citizens to vote for 'education, employment, world-class government hospital,' and several such factors. Asking people to leave aside everything, the Delhi CM who is fray in Punjab appealed to prioritise voting. Voting for all 117 seats in Punjab is currently underway in a single-phase schedule. Arvind Kejriwal further urged citizens to vote for 'free treatment'.

AAP claims EVMs not working in Punjab

Earlier, in the day AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted claiming that EVMs in the following booths are not working:

  • Booth No 19 Khadoor Sahib AC
  • Booth No 86, Tarn Taran AC
  • Booth No 5, Khem Karan AC

Party's Punjab co-in charge has also asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) 'for immediate action'. 

Punjab elections 2022

The ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces competition from a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.

Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. Meanwhile, frontrunner AAP is once again facing allegations of support of pro-Khalistani separatists. Results of the elections will be announced on March 10.

READ | Punjab elections: AAP candidate dubs Kejriwal 'biggest patriot', takes potshots at Captain

Meanwhile, the Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll has predicted a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) - AAP may win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats. BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh is predicted to win 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats. 

READ | Punjab elections: AAP's Raghav Chadha claims EVMs not working, urges ECI to take action

Five key areas in the ongoing Assembly Elections include Amritsar (East), Bhadaur, Dhuri, Batala, and Mansa. 

All 117 seats in Punjab go to the polls in a single-phase from 8 am to 6 pm today. In the 2017 polls, Congress formed the government after winning 77 seats in the 117-member House. The state will witness a contest between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance and BJP-PLC-SAD(S) tie-up. The results of both these elections will be declared on March 10.

READ | Punjab elections: CM Channi offers prayers on polling day, avers confidence in Cong's win

Image: PTI/Representativeimage 

READ | Bhagwant Mann invokes Bhagat Singh ahead of voting; says 'Congress, BJP have joined hands'
READ | Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE: Amarinder avers 'Congress will be wiped out'; 17.77% turnout
Tags: Punjab elections, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND