Punjab Elections: AAP's Bhagwant Mann Avers 'will Form Government With Huge Majority'

With voting for the 2022 Assembly elections concluding in Punjab on Sunday, February 20, the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, said that the electorate in Punjab had sealed their fate for the next four to five decades after casting their vote today and claimed that the people had chosen to bring change (referring to AAP winning) this time.

The AAP’s CM candidate for Punjab who has represented the state's Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms has fought the Assembly polls from the Dhuri constituency and hopes to form the government with a thumping majority.

'People want change, we will win': Bhagwant Mann

Talking to reporters, Bhagwant Mann remarked that this is the first election in the state where voters, who are infuriated by the previous Congress and Akali Dal regimes, have voted to bring about a change in the system, and haven’t voted to decide the fate of contesting politicians, but their own selves.

"Today, people of Punjab are sealing their fate for the next 40-50 years. Earlier they used to do this for others, today they are doing this for themselves," said Mann. "Public is supreme in a democracy. Not only in Dhuri but the mood of the public is the same across Punjab. People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change. We will win and form government in the state with a huge majority," he added.

On being asked about allegations levelled by former AAP member Kumar Vishwas of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal colluding with separatists to win the polls, Mann said that he had deliberately raised the issue just days ahead of the polls to create a stir against AAP. He added that the allegations will not affect the outcome of the polls. "They do this two-three days before the elections, let them do it. It doesn't matter," he said

On opposition’s allegations contemplating AAP’s connections with fringe elements, Mann said, “They are annoyed by the possibility of losing election to AAP.”

Previously, AAP leader Raghav Chadha told Republic that voters will elect Aam Aadmi Party for the sake of development this time, and hoped that the state will give a decisive mandate and there will be no hung Assembly.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Chadha said, "For 50 years, Punjab has seen governments of Congress and Akali Dal. Congress-ruled for 26 years while Akali Dal for 24 years. People want change and will vote for development. There will be a decisive mandate this time, no hung Assembly. There is AAP wave."

