Punjab Elections: AAP's Choice Of CM Face Reflects 'bankruptcy', Says SAD Leader Badal

Ahead of Punjab elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that announcing Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister's face of Aam Aadmi Party reflects the 'complete bankruptcy' of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. He went ahead to refer to Mann as a 'dummy face', alleging that the Delhi Chief Minister would be the 'real face' of AAP in the poll-bound border state.

On January 13, Badal referred to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of the results of the party's "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive, wherein it had asked the people of Punjab about its choice for the top post. Ruling himself out of the race for the top post, the AAP supremo had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face on January 13.

Replying to AAP's campaign of seeking public feedback on declaring its CM face, SAD president Sukhbir Badal also said, "It is all drama."

"Kejriwal's only aim is to become the chief minister. Whichever CM face they want to bring in will be a dummy face," he said.

Badal had accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "ignoring" its state leaders, while fielding Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to address all press conferences in Punjab. He also said the Shiromani Akali Dal's potential competition was with the Congress and the AAP on different seats. "The BJP is nowhere in the match," he told PTI.

Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.