Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, said that the party is getting more than 80 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections. Voting in Punjab ended on February 20 and since then, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann is claiming that his party will win big in the 2022 Punjab elections. The CM candidate of AAP already apprised that his party will come into power and will remain in power for four to five decades in the state.

"We are getting more than 80 seats. They can sit down and calculate among themselves," AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said.

The Punjab Assembly Election of 2022 is one of its kind because of the parties involved. Previously in Punjab, there were only two major parties; the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Indian National Congress (INC). WIth AAP party gaining 20 seats in 2017 state assembly election, the party believes to gain more in the 2022 election and even claims to win the election. However, even while SAD is getting weak, INC is getting no more strong. The internal conflict among Punjab Congress leaders gave the opposition a chance to attack the present government of Charanjit Singh Channi.

People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change: AAP's Bhagwant Mann

"Public is supreme in a democracy. Not only in Dhuri but the mood of the public is the same across Punjab. People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change. We will win and form government in the state with a huge majority," stated AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

The Punjab Assembly has a total of 117 seats and this time, to win the majority when there is no two-player fight will be not easy. Captain Amarinder Singh; the former CM of Punjab has already broken his ties with the Congress party and formed his own party; Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The alliance of SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is claiming its victory.

The Punjab Elections of 2022 saw furious allegations thrown from one party to another with issues from drugs to national security and non-development. Now with the exit polls coming, the fight in Punjab looks to be a nail-biting one with AAP and INC fighting closely with a small margin between the two parties. However, in the multi-cornered Punjab election, every party is claiming to win the election whose results will come on the 10th of March.

Image: ANI