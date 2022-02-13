Punjab Elections: After Clean Chit In Illegal Mining Case, Channi Calls Kejriwal A 'liar'

Shortly after receiving a clean chit over the allegations of illegal sand mining case, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and called him a "liar" for leveling such accusations against him. This came after the Aam Aadmi Party had submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Governor demanding an inquiry in Channi's role in the illegal mining at Jindapur village in Chamkaur Sahib.

Following this, Channi was given a clean chit by the Ropar district administration and the police, and he was relieved of the allegations of illegal mining in his Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI on the same, the Punjab Chief Minister alleged, "Arvind Kejriwal is a liar and has tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor against me and ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails."

Further comparing Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party to the British rule in the country, Channi said that the AAP has come to loot Punjab.

"Britishers had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, as it did to Mughals, British.", he said. Taking a sly dig at Kejriwal, he added that the Punjab government is not formed on the basis of lies.

Punjab CM's nephew arrested in illegal sand mining case

Earlier in January, the Aam Aadmi Party state co-in charge Raghav Chadha had submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit accusing Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi of being involved in illegal sand mining at the Jindapur village near Chamkaur Sahib constituency. Also, following his demand for an inquiry into his role, the Governor had asked the DGP to probe the matter.

Notably, Channi was already surrounded by controversy after his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were seized by the ED in multiple raids carried out at his residential premises.

This development comes at a time when Punjab is all set to go into Assembly elections on February 14. The ruling Congress is eyeing to come back to power after it had registered an absolute majority in the 2017 assembly polls and ousted the SAD-BJP government from the state.

