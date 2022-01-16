Punjab Elections: After Congress, BJP Urges Election Commission To Postpone Polls

After Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the Assembly Elections in Punjab. In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, the saffron party has underlined that Gurupurab of Guru Ravi Dass Ji falls on February 16 this year, two days after the elections are scheduled to take place on February 14.

"The State of Punjab has a substantial population of followers of Guru Ravi Das Ji including the Scheduled Caste community which is about 32 per cent of the population of Punjab. On this pious occasion, millions of their devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Gurupurb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process," General Secretary of the Punjab unit of the party Subhash Sharma said in the letter, requesting for a postponement.

Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held on February 14 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.