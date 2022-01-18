Punjab Elections: Akali Dal Dubs AAP's Move Declaring Bhagwant Mann As CM Face 'a Ploy'

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal announcing MP Bhagwant Mann as party's Chief Ministerial candidate, former Union Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur on Tuesday said that the Delhi CM cannot trick Punjabis with the stage-managed shows. She called Mann's appointment as CM face as a ploy to tame the wayward leader.

Claiming that Kejriwal aspires to become the Punjab Chief Minister, the Akali Dal leader stated that when MLAs and the public will not accept Bhagwant Mann then the AAP supremo will step in "to save the party". "Beware of such imposters," she added.

AAP Convener @ArvindKejriwal cannot trick Pbis with stage-managed shows. They realise making @BhagwantMann the CM face is just a ploy to tame the wayward leader. When MLA’s / public do not accept Bhagwant then Kejriwal will step in “to save the party”. Beware of such imposters. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 18, 2022

Punjab polls: AAP declares Bhagwant Mann as CM face

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday declared its state party chief and 2-time MP Bhagwant Mann as Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Polls. Ruling himself out, Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest the name of their preferred CM face on January 12. Mentioning that it received over 21 lakh responses, Kejriwal revealed that the majority of the people were in favour of Mann.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Mann said that he will work in tandem with Kejriwal to bring a number of changes in the state. "Unemployment, good education, world-class treatment, agriculture policy- saving farmers, bringing traders back to the country are some of the things on our agenda," he said.

Slamming ruling Congress, the MP said that people had hopes from Captain Amarinder Singh but he never came out of the palace. "Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him, he also made promises under the garb of a common man. Now ED is conducting raids (on his nephew's residence). I have never heard ED visiting the residence of a commoner. Illegal mining has been going on for a long time, it's either that CM does not know or is pretending to not know." he further said.

Image: @AAPPunjab-Twitter/ANI