Punjab Elections: Amarinder Singh Confident Of Winning Patiala; 'Cong Will Be Wiped Out'

Confident over win in Patiala, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) Chief Captain Amarinder Singh spoke to Republic and added that 101% he is winning from his constituency. The former Chief Minister of Punjab also talked about his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that both Centre and state need to work coordinately as Punjab is bankrupt. The PLC Chief spoke to the media after casting his vote in a polling booth number 95-98.

'Congress will be wiped out from Punjab,' says Captain

#PunjabElections2022 | I am certain of winning Patiala. I think we will win the elections...They (Congress) live in a different world & will be wiped out in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Lok Congress founder, at Patiala pic.twitter.com/jrt2a2PPnb — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

'Kejriwal is totally anti-national if..'

Speaking on the Kahlistani issue and allegations on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Captain exclusively told Republic that if a criminal like Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is helping Kejriwal then he is totally anti-national.

Amarinder Singh also spoke on the Centre-state relationship and the importance of it, especially in Punjab:

"Govts in Delhi and Punjab must have an understanding because Punjab is bankrupt, need the full support of Centre for Punjab to carry on," added Captain Amarinder Singh to Republic.

'Battle is over,' says Captain on ongoing Punjab elections

#March10WithArnab | We are going to sweep polls; battle is over: Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote in Patiala; Tune in for #LIVE updates & analysis with Arnab Goswami and team here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/6gehGTdqfQ — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2022

The former CM also informed that the alliance with BJP is fighting on significant issues including border security and anti-national elements in the state.

Punjab elections 2022: Significance of Patiala

Home turf of ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Patiala will see an easy fight as the 79-year-old seeks his fifth win. The ousted Congress veteran, who now heads Punjab Lok Congress has won the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur won it in 2014 after Capt Amarinder Singh won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 102,000 votes.

The ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces competition from a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.

