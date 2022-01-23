Punjab Elections: Amarinder Singh To Fight From Patiala Urban; PLC Announces 22 Candidates

In a key development on Sunday, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress announced its first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections. At present, PLC has been allocated 37 seats in the alliance with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) while discussions are on for another 5 seats. Observing that due representation has been given to various sections of the society, Singh stated that 17 candidates are from Malwa, three from Doaba and two from Majha in the first list.

The former Punjab CM will contest from Patiala Urban, a seat which he has won 4 times in the past. Overall, the list contains 9 Jat Sikhs, 4 SC and 3 OBC candidates. The lone woman candidate named so far- Farzana Alam Khan is a former SAD MLA and has been fielded from the Malerkotla constituency. Meanwhile, Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma who was the president of the District Youth Congress for a number of years will fight from the Patiala Rural seat.

Some of the other prominent PLC candidates include ex-Punjab Congress secretary Kamaldeep Saini (Kharar), former Ludhiana District Congress Committee president Jagmohan Sharma (Ludhiana East), ex-SAD MLA Prem Mittal (Atamnagar). The second candidate list of the party is likely to be declared in a couple of days, Singh told the media. So far, BJP has declared 35 candidates including state president Ashwani Sharma who will contest from Pathankot.

Here is the 1st list of PLC candidates:

#UPDATE | Punjab polls: List of 22 candidates- former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to contest from Patiala, under his newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress pic.twitter.com/VyahBv8Zis — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18 after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.