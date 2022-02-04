Punjab Elections: Amarinder Slams Pak; Says Security Will Be Priority If PLC-BJP Elected

Ahead of the Assembly Election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Punjab Lok Congress addressed a press conference in Chandigarh to detail upon party's priorities for the state. During the media interaction, Punjab Lok Congress Chief and former CM of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Pakistan and asserted that the state needs a government that can give required security.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Punjab's security:

"We have seen how Pakistan was actively involved in sending across weapons and smuggling narcotics and many of those instances that have been caught especially with the use of drones and advanced technology that was used every year. There is a need to combat such activities," added Captain.

Amarinder Singh explains development work carried out in Punjab when he was CM

Further speaking on the work that was carried out while he was the Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh asserted that Punjab was the best state in India.

"Punjab was the best state in India with best education facilities including smart schools, unfortunately, COVID came in between however children were empowered with online education during my tenure. We reached out to students so that they can complete students' education," added Amarinder Singh.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present at the conference, listed a number of priorities that are set by the BJP-PLC. Some of them included Mafia-Mukt Punjab, Drugs-Mukt Punjab, employment facilities and farmers' development.

The conference also had in attendance leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab Election

BJP is contesting Punjab polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Captain's PLC will contest on 37 seats, Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on 15 seats and BJP on 65 seats, as per its seat-sharing pact, in the upcoming Punjab elections.

However, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa hinted at a possible reconciliation between Akali Dal and BJP in a post-poll scenario. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sirsa was asked if there was a possibility of a BJP-Akali Dal reunion. He responded, "Anything can happen in politics".

The saffron allies broke ties after 23 years over differences over the now-repealed three Farm Laws.