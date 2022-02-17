Punjab Elections: Anurag Thakur Attacks CM Channi, Highlights Sand Mining Scam

With Punjab Assembly elections just three days away, the battle for power got intense as Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday, February 17, lambasted incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in an ambiguous manner. In a cryptic remark, Thakur quipped that Congress’s CM face in the coming elections is bound to lose.

The Union Minister composed a rhyming couplet to attack Charanjit Singh Channi. While speaking with ANI, Thakur remarked in Hindi, “Charanjit Singh Channi ne raaj kiya hain din ek sau gyarah, aur kamakar note hogaye nau do gyarah”, which means that Charanjit Channi has worked only for hundred and eleven days and within this short period he had looted money and ran away.

The comment was made in reference to his short-lived CM tenure and the recently conducted ED raids where a huge sum of money was seized from one of his relatives.

'Channi ki katt gayi Kanni'

His whimsical attack on Punjab CM didn’t end here, he further went on to say that “Channi ki katt gayi Kanni, (CM Channi will be cut loose, just like a kite string)". Reflecting on his remark, Anurag Thakur explained that CM Channi has always been evading his responsibilities, and the voters don’t like people who are irresponsible. The electorate will evict Channi out of power just like a kite without a string, Thakur asserted.

चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने राज किया है दिन 111, कमाकर नोट हो गए नौ दो ग्यारह। भतीजे के घर से पैसे मिलते हैं, PM की सुरक्षा में चूक होती है, वे ज़िम्मेदारी नहीं लेते। मैं कहूंगा चन्नी कट गई कन्नी। जो ज़िम्मेदारी नहीं लेता उसकी लोग कन्नी काट देंगे: जालंधर में केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर pic.twitter.com/aeEsK0hJr8 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 17, 2022

In his tirade, Anurag Thakur alleged that CM Channi didn’t take responsibility for PM Modi’s security breach and refuted claims of his involvement in the money embezzlement with his nephew, therefore he is an irresponsible CM.

This comes after CM Channi was roped in a massive controversy for his contentious remarks which had irked politicians across the spectrum. In his statement, Channi had said, “Bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

Several BJP leaders raised questions on the statement given by the Congress’ CM face for Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had attacked Channi for pitting people against each other and noted that the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh was born in Bihar’s Patna, while Saint Ravidas was born in UP’s Banaras.

Channi attempts to justify disputed statement

In order to subside the controversy that had erupted ahead of the Punjab elections, three-term MLA from Chamkaur Sahib clarified on Thursday that his statement was blown out of context and his comment was directed at AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

"My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right," said Charanjit Channi

(Image: ANI)