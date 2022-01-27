Punjab Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Confident Of AAP Win; 'People Fed Up Of Congress & SAD'

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, January 27, attacked Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stating that people of Punjab are fed up with these parties and are hoping for change. Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that AAP will win Punjab elections with a huge majority as people want to experience developments as done in Delhi.

AAP Chief told ANI, "People are tired of Congress & SAD. Why will people vote for Majithia or Sidhu? Both are political elephants who have crushed people. Our candidate (from Amritsar East) is a common woman who will be available for people always."

Responding to CM Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu's criticism towards AAP's poll promises, Kejriwal said, "When a person walks on the path of truth, people end up abusing him. Channi Sahab, Badal Sahab and Sidhu Sahab, all abuse me but they won't say anything to each other. They have looted Punjab in the last 60 years."

Further speaking on Rahul Gandhi visiting Punjab, the Delhi CM said that it's too late for Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Punjab as the election campaign has been in swing for a long time now. According to Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi was ashamed to come in front of the people and ask for a vote as the party has not fulfilled any promises including employment opportunities, smartphones to youth, and more that he made to the people of Punjab five years ago.

AAP promises free electricity in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier promised 300 units of free electricity per month for every household in the state if it comes to power in 2022. In June, Kejriwal had said in Chandigarh, “AAP will provide up to 300 units free power in Punjab. 77-80% people will get zero power bills."

The Delhi CM also promised to provide a 24-hour nonstop power supply in Punjab and further waive pending electricity bills. “Punjab, being a surplus power state, still resorts to power cuts. We will provide an uninterrupted power supply. We will waive off all pending domestic power bills,” Kejriwal had said.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Image: ANI