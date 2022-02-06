Punjab Elections: As Congress' Picks Channi As CM Face, Jakhar Calls It A 'good Decision'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial face for the high-stake Punjab Assembly elections. Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar called it a good decision and asserted that there is no infighting and the party is together.

"It is a good decision, Congress party is together, there is no fight. Rahul Ji spoke with an open heart. This is the leadership of Rahul Ji. Punjabis give me huge love and support. I am not contesting the election. I am with Congress and will work in election as the party decides," Jakhar said.

Rahul Gandhi declares Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM pick

Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab polls. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi, the state's first Dalit CM, and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me. The thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

After being announced as Congress' CM pick, Channi urged the people of the state to give him another chance for the top post. He also extended his gratitude to the Congress for putting trust in him.

Taking to Twitter, Channi said, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

Before Rahul Gandhi declared the party's CM pick, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will walk with a smile alongside whomever the party chooses as its Chief Minister face. He added that he is not a 'darshani ghoda' (showpiece) and urged the Wayanad MP to not ake him a 'darshani ghoda'.