Punjab Elections: Bhagat Singh's Grandnephew Bats For BJP, Backs MLA Rana Sodhi

Batting for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, revolutionary martyr Bhagat Singh's grandnephew Yadvinder Singh Sandhu came out in full support for BJP candidate Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi who will be contesting from the Ferozepur constituency. In a video message, Sandhu can be seen making an appeal to the people for casting their votes for Sodhi and saying that the BJP is capable of bringing a change in Punjab which was earlier absent from the state.

"I believe Ferozepur is is a legacy and family of martyr Bhagat Singh. When I came to know that Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi Ji has been listed by the BJP as a candidate from the Ferozepur constituency, I came here in support of him and request all for extending your support to him", he said.

The video shared by the BJP candidate himself further shows Sandhu calling Rana Sodhi a member of his family and saying, "Come out of your houses on February 20 and cast your votes for Rana Sodhi Ji."

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh making an appeal to the people of Ferozepur to come all out and cast their vote.

Notably, the four-time Punjab MLA and the former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi's name was included in the first list of the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the polls from the Ferozepur constituency.

Political parties engage in high-pitched campaigns on last day of campaigning

With the poll day nearing by, political parties were seen engaging in an intensified poll campaign in Punjab while the state geared up for a multi-cornered contest. Wite ruling Congress followed by the oppositions Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and others in the fray, campaigning for the 117-member Assembly came to an end on Friday.

Political leaders were seen making their last-minute efforts to mobilise support ahead of the poll day. Marking the last day of campaigning, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi followed by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP's Rajnath Singh, and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh were among the key leaders to participate.

While elections are all set to take place on February 20 to decide the fate of the 1,304 candidates including 93 women in the polls. Results will be declared on March 10.

(Image: ANI/@RanaGurmitSSodhi/Twitter)