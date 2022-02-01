Punjab Elections: Bhagwant Mann Exhorts Victory In Dhuri; 'SAD Won't Reach Double-digit'

With few days left for the 2022 Punjab elections, Aam Aadmi Party’s CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann had exhorted confidence in his victory and claimed that the opponent Shiromani Akali Dal will not be able to cross the double-digit mark in the coming polls.

Bhagwant Mann, who is fighting from the Dhuri assembly constituency campaigned in the area and visited several villages. Mann stated that he will come victorious from the region with the highest margin. He further claimed that Aam Aadmi Party will win more than two-thirds of seats in Punjab and will form the government.

AAP will win with a big margin, SAD won't get seats in double digits: Bhagwant Mann

Citing that during the Lok Sabha elections, he had won by a margin of 30,000, he stated, “We will win the Dhuri seat with the highest margin in entire Punjab. In the last Lok Sabha elections, my margin in the Dhuri area was 30,000. AAP will get more than two-third seats in Punjab." He slammed the opponent SAD and stated that they will not even be able to cross double digits in the forthcoming polls, "My best wishes to Parkash Singh Badal. He is contesting for the third time, saying that this is his last election. Last time also, Sukhbir Badal had said that he would rule for 25 years, but his party even did not manage to win 25 seats. This time the Akali Dal will not even reach the double-digit mark," he quipped.

Countering BJP’s claim that AAP supremo Kejriwal is spreading lies in Punjab about the ‘Delhi model,’ Mann retorted, "If this is the case, then how did we win in Delhi for the third time in a row. There is something because of which the people of Delhi vote for AAP."

CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is eyeing to retain his CM position in the coming term filed his second nomination on Tuesday from his turf Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Punjab elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).



