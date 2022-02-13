Punjab Elections: 'Bhagwant Mann Has Turned Into Arun Jaitley Of AAP,' Says Sunil Jakhar

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday slammed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of assembly elections 2022. He took a distasteful dig at both the opposition parties in the state, by comparing the late Arun Jaitely with AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, stating that the latter is like a cow to be slaughtered just as how Jaitely was in the state. He also slammed the BJP over the Hijab controversy, drawing a comparison between a turban and a hijab.

'Bhagwant Mann has turned into Arun Jaitley of AAP': Sunil Jakhar

Speaking to ANI, Jakhar said, "My friends are saying that the way BJP did a cow slaughter by sending Arun Jaitley to Punjab, the same thing is being done by the Aam Aadmi Party to Bhagwant Mann... he has turned into the Arun Jaitley of AAP."

Reacting on the Hijab controversy, Jakhar slammed the BJP-led Karnataka and stated, "Karnataka CM's statement is that no religious dress should be worn in educational institutions. What worries me is that our biggest religious dress is the 'dastar', the turban. For the right to wear it, the Sikh brothers have fought against the army-police of France and other foreign countries, and won. But what is their (BJP) intention here?"

Meanwhile, Jakhar had been in the running when Charanjit Singh Channi was initially chosen as the CM to replace Captain Amarinder Singh. Jakhar and veteran Ambika Soni had been in the running as a 'Hindu' face for Punjab CM post, but Soni discouraged the High Command from choosing a non-Sikh CM. Jakhar was also miffed on being replaced by Navjot Sidhu as PCC chief.

Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state.

Image: ANI