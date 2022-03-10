Punjab Elections: Bhagwant Mann's Mother Affirms 'he Is On Right Path' As AAP Gets Big Win

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann had a major reason to celebrate as he emerged the assembly elections in Punjab, victorious. Mann won from the Dhuri Assembly constituency by a margin of 65,858 votes. Post his election triumph, Bhagwant Mann's mother, Harpal Kaur spoke to news agency ANI and stated that her son is 'on the right path.' The satirist-turned politician's mother was happy that her son was accepted as the CM of the state in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections.

Expressing her happiness she said, "I am very happy. His father must have been happy too, to see his son becoming a Chief Minister...Earlier also he was on the right path, today also he is on the right path..."

Earlier on Thursday, after the AAP secured a good lead over their opponents and were eyeing a thumping majority in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann declared in Sangrur that he will not take the CM's oath in the Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh but would rather take in his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. He said, "I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, not at the Raj Bhawan." He further added that he will not allow pictures of CM in the government offices and would replace them with a photo of Indian Freedom Fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the Head of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Punjab Elections

In today's counting of votes for the Punjab elections, Bhagwant Mann easily dominated Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of more than 58 thousand votes. Bhagwant Mann contested the election from the Sangrur constituency in the Dhuri district of Punjab.

Meanwhile, key contenders Congress were in for a major disappointment as the party, which forayed into the assembly elections months after the internal turmoil that paved way for former CM Amarinder Singh's exit, had failed to save retain their strongholds. AAP swept the elections with an 83-seat majority in the 117 member Assembly, whereas, the Congress could manage just 19 seats in their pursuit to retain power.

On the other hand, BJP, in collation with Amrinder Singh's newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, managed to win 2 sets while the Akali Dal, who left the NDA over the famous 3 farm bills, managed to garner 4 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Image: ANI