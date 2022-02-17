Last Updated:

Punjab Elections: Big Jolt To Congress, 3 Sitting Councillors & Other Leaders Join AAP

Several key leaders and three councillors of the Congress's Amritsar unit have ventured into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday just before the polls.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty


In another major setback for the Punjab Congress unit just days ahead of the state assembly elections, several key leaders of the party's Amritsar unit have ventured into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. As informed by Aam Aadmi Party on its official Twitter handle, three Congress counsellors have left Congress and further joined AAP on Thursday in the presence of Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, and several other senior leaders. 

Among these included three sitting Amritsar Congress councillors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, and Gurjeet Kaur who joined hands with the party a day after Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joined the Aam Aadmi Party. 

Rintu who reportedly after feeling "suffocated" in Congress called it a quit was taken into the party and was welcomed by the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal who took to Twitter and welcomed his induction. 

Sharing pictures with him, Kejriwal wrote, "I welcome Karamjit Singh Rintu Ji, present Mayor of Amritsar to Aam Admi Party. His joining will strengthen AAP in Punjab, especially in Amritsar."

Multiple exits from Congress ahead of the Punjab election

In a series of jolts to the Congress leadership in Punjab and CM Charanjit Singh Channi, another prominent exit from the party was from the former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday who ended his 46 years long association with the grand old party. Citing that the party has lost connection with the ground reality and no longer reflects the national mood. The former lawmaker from Punjab also slammed Congress on how the former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was humiliated during his tenure. 

Also lending slanted support to Aam Aadmi Party, he said that they will make a comfortable win in the state.

With less than a week before the Punjab assembly elections, reports of an ongoing "tug of war" continue to surface within the Congress resulting in the exits of several key leaders from the party and further joining other opposition parties. Notably, the Punjab assembly polls are all set to take place on February 20, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Tags: Congress, AAP, Punjab Election
First Published:
