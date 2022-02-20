Punjab Elections: Bikram Majithia Confident Of Defeating Navjot Sidhu; Calls Him 'joker'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia exuded confidence in defeating Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Punjab elections.

Describing the Punjab Congress president as a "joker", he asserted that people will reject the politics of abuse. Rubbishing allegations of his involvement in the drugs case, Majithia maintained that he does not need a certificate of character from Sidhu. While the SAD leader is a three-time MLA from Majitha, he is in the poll fray from Amritsar East this time.

Bikram Majithia remarked, "It is not a tough fight. People have made up their minds. And they are going to vote for a positive change. Nobody wants the politics of hatred of Navjot Singh Sidhu or the politics of abuse, use and throw. There has been zero development in that constituency. A man who has never been available. He is a joker, will remain a joker and will treat him as a joker. So, I have full confidence that people will support and vote for me."

"The opposition's job is to raise issues. I don't need a character certificate least of all from Sidhu who is good for nothing, has changed parties. changed political godfathers at the drop of the hat. The biggest opportunist who can go to Pakistan and forget about our martyrs," he added.

#March10WithArnab | People have made up their minds, they are going to vote for a positive change: Bikram Majithia exudes confidence and a lot more as he contests Amritsar seat against Navjot Sidhu; Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/2S0IMzNClN — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2022

Taking on Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his 'won't let Bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi enter Punjab' remark, the former Minister opined, "I disagree with that statement totally. I condemn that statement. Everybody who is an Indian citizen is a part of this country. And they are contributing in their own way to the growth of this country and communal harmony of this country."

The high-stakes battle for Amritsar East

Amritsar East is perceived as a stronghold of the Punjab Congress president who defeated his nearest opponent - BJP's Rakesh Kumar Honey, from here in the previous Assembly election with a margin of 42,809 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket. In a key development on January 27, BJP gave a ticket to retired IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju from this seat.

Serving as the Chief Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, Raju sought voluntary retirement from the IAS on January 25. As per reports, the MK Stalin-led government permitted the request of the IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre with effect from January 27. On the other hand, AAP has given the ticket to Jeevan Jyot Kaur.