Punjab Elections: BJP Asks EC To Bar Sidhu From Campaigning, Says He 'promotes Hatred'

Ahead of the Punjab election, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday urged the Election Commission to ban Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning in the polls. The party also asked the commission to register a criminal case against the Congress leader and his party, alleging that he was promoting hatred and division in society with his comments. The BJP claimed that Sidhu made "derogatory" comments against Brahmins.

A BJP delegation, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, met the EC with a memorandum demanding a ban on Navjot Singh Sidhu. The party delegation claimed that Sidhu, with his comments, had insulted Brahmins with a "derogatory" reference to divide the Punjabis. The BJP also added that Sidhu had recently appealed to Muslims that their votes should not be divided.

Meeting the EC with a memorandum, Mukhtar Naqvi said the Congress leader's comments are in violation of the model code and the Indian Penal Code. He said that the leader was promoting hatred. The BJP memorandum urged the EC to warn the Indian National Congress for promoting division by "allowing and acquiescing in the sinister designs" of Sidhu.

"In a State that has suffered due to secessionist elements and militancy in no distant past and which is just about emerging from the ill-effects thereof, a crass derogation of the one particular caste among Hindus is an ugly attempt to divide the people of Punjab, which being a border State has always been a target of sinister incursions from across the border. Such trends, however preliminary, must not be ignored,” the BJP said.

Meanwhile, Naqvi also accused the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh of trying to hinder Muslim women from voting. He informed the EC of the same and asked the commission to look into the situation in the state.

The tussle over CM face in Congress

Meanwhile, in a big embarrassment for Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to address a rally in Dhuri in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy from this seat to take on AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. Even though he was asked to address the crowd by Goldy's wife, Sidhu turned down the offer. This is being perceived as a fallout of the fact that the Punjab Congress president was not declared the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Earlier on February 6, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi snubbed Sidhu by declaring Channi as the CM candidate in a public rally at Ludhiana. Following this, Sidhu’s followers and family had come forward to slam the Congress leadership. The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

Image: ANI/ PTI