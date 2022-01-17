Punjab Elections: BJP Likely To Announce List Of Candidates Before January 21

With the assembly elections inching closer in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party has been pondering over the list of candidates who will be fighting the elections in the state representing the party. The BJP Parliamentary committee has discussed the names of the potential candidates on Monday with party leaders and the finalised list is likely to be announced before January 21. The saffron party, which is going into the polls in alliance with former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s PLC & SAD (Sanyukt), discussed the Punjab elections at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

BJP discusses details of candidates ahead of Punjab elections

Speaking about the same, Senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi stated that the meeting was held to discuss ‘internal matters’ of the party, as they have previously discussed matters with the alliance partners.

"Alliance has been discussed before. Today internal matters of our party were discussed in the meeting. According to the procedure, BJP's Punjab state election commission board sent the list of the seats and all those seats have been considered in front of the national election commission", BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi stated. On being asked when will the party launch the candidate’s list, Lekhi responded that the "List is likely to be out before January 21."

Adding to Lekhi, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam said that candidates on all the assembly seats have been finalised and the seat-sharing with the alliance has also been discussed thoroughly, and in Monday’s meeting the party had discussed other details. "We are now taking details regarding the candidates and discussing other matters about the election," Gautam added.

Meenakshi Lekhi welcomes postponement of Punjab polls

While Lekhi reacted to the deferment of the poll date in Punjab by the Election Commission and thanked EC for taking the appropriate measure after the party’s request. "We thank the Election Commission for taking cognizance of BJP's letter and postponing the Punjab polls. They have taken the decision by keeping common people in mind," she stated.

Now, the revised poll date in Punjab, where elections are to be held in one phase is Feb 20 and the date of counting of the results is March 10. The Election Commission of India on Monday changed the poll dates on the requests of the political parties who have approached the poll body on Sunday to delay the polls earlier scheduled for Feb 14 in the view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti as many devotees travel out of the town to Varanasi to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Saint Ravidas to be held on Feb 16.



Image: ANI