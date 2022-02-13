Punjab Elections: BJP Promises 75% Reservation In Govt Jobs, Free Electricity In Manifesto

Ahead of the Punjab elections slated to commence on February 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its manifesto while placing a slew of poll vows with SOPs for different sections. The BJP manifesto has underlined a 75% reservation in all government jobs for the youth in the state along with an unemployment allowance. The promise further enumerates a 35% reservation for women enrolled for government jobs and other infrastructure development.

Along with the promise of 75% reservation in government jobs, the BJP manifesto further promises a 50% reservation in private jobs for the youth of Punjab. In Haryana, the BJP-JJP-led government previously passed a law giving 75% reservation in private sector jobs to domiciled youth of the state. Also, a dope test before filing nominations for elections has been mandated in the BJP manifesto.

BJP manifesto for Punjab elections

All graduates in the state will receive an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for a period of two years, from the date of completion of one's degree, the manifesto read. Women are granted a 35% reservation in all government jobs, inclusive of contractual ones.

Notably, the BJP manifesto provides for fast-track courts that will be established to deal with violence, harassment ad oppression against women in the state. A special law will be enacted to deal with the cases of brides abandoned by NRI grooms, the manifesto read.

BJP in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) & Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

The BJP is contesting the Punjab polls in an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP-led alliance had earlier released an 11-point "Sankalp" (pledge or commitment) document and another manifesto for the rural areas, which had promised a complete loan waiver for farmers with less than five acres of land-holding. In the manifesto released on Saturday, the key promises made in the earlier documents have been incorporated.

He also talked about the saffron party's plan to revive Punjab's economy with an infrastructure development fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, which will be spent over a period of five years.

The party promised "zero tolerance to sacrilege", saying fast-track courts will be set up to decide such cases in a time-bound manner.

To check cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons and drugs, the party promised surveillance by drones and CCTV cameras and construction of electric fences and outposts.

"Truth and Reconciliation Commission" will be constituted for addressing the grievances of the families affected by terrorism, who have been ignored by successive regimes freefor the last three decades, and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to each family, the party said.

A "lost but not forgotten" memorial will be set up in the memory of the victims of terrorism, it added.

Laws to disrupt the drug supply chain in the state and the setting up of a special Drug Prevention Task Force in each district.

A Rs 5,000 crore commitment for MSP and crop diversification.

Special incentives will be provided for the revival of the medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), including electricity at Rs 4 per unit to such units and at Rs 5 per unit to all other industries.

Free electricity up to 300 units will be provided to each and every household and the tariff after the consumption of 300 units will be Rs 3 per unit.

The party promised that the honorarium for anganwadi workers and accredited social health activists will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 6,000 per month respectively.

It promised that all outstanding loans of the members of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Backward Classes (BC) communities and those falling in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will be waived up to Rs 50,000.

Free hostel facilities will be provided to the SC students undergoing graduation and post-graduation courses. Funds will be provided from the state budget for the payment of the Post Matric Scholarship dues to SC students. A scholarship of Rs 2,000 per month will be given to all the meritorious students.

Two-wheeler loans with a 50 per cent subsidy will be given to all students of colleges and universities.

Guru Kripa canteens will be established across the state to provide nutritious meals for Rs 5, the BJP promised in its manifesto.

To improve efficiency in the police force, the party-led alliance promised to ensure fixed duty hours for all police personnel in Punjab.

