Punjab Elections: BJP Urges EC To Take Action On Sidhu's Aide For Alleged Hate Speech

Union Minister and BJP's poll campaign in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday requested Election Commission to take action on Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide & ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa for his alleged hate speech. Reacting to Captain Amarinder Singh's massive claim on Navjot Sidhu, he said that a well-designed conspiracy running in the state.

"(On Captain's claim that Pak request to reinstate Sidhu) I think this is part of a larger conspiracy. We also urged ECI to act against ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa for making a provocative speech in Malerkotla on January 20. In a statement, he said 'I swear by Allah, I'll not let them organise any political event. I'm a soldier of community'," Shekhawat said.

An FIR was registered against Mustafa for his alleged communal remarks at a public event in Malerkotla on January 20. The clip of the event allegedly shows the ex-IPS officer saying, "I swear by Allah that I will not allow them to hold any event. I am a 'kaumi fauji (soldier of the community)' I am not an RSS agent who will hide in the house out of fear. If they again try to do such a thing, I swear by Allah I will thrash them in their homes."

'Pakistan PM Wanted Sidhu Reinstated As Punjab Minister': Amarinder Singh

In a massive development, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khand had requested for Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction in the cabinet.

Addressing a press conference to announce a seat-sharing pact with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), Singh disclosed, "I got a message from Pakistan, Pakistan PM had sent a request to induct Sidhu in the cabinet, and if he does not perform then remove him from the cabinet."

The Punjab Congress chief's close relations with Pakistan have always been a subject of intense scrutiny. During his visit to Kartarpur, the cricketer-turned-politician had dubbed Khan as his 'big brother'. Earlier too, Amarinder Singh had slammed Sidhu after he openly hugged Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2018.