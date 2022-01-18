Punjab Elections: BJP's Tarun Chugh Questions AAP's Missed Call Campaign To Choose CM Face

At the outset of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement about the Chief Minister's candidature Bhagwant Mann for upcoming Punjab elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh questioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's ambiguity in this process to declare its Punjab CM's face. Ruling himself out of the race for the top post, the AAP supremo had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face on January 13.

Referring to this campaign, Chugh said, "Why are they using missed calls? They wanted to declare him from the beginning so why are they using the path of missed calls?"

Further, taking to Twitter, Chugh said, "After opening contracts in every corner of Delhi, now Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal want to give a drug-addicted Chief Minister to Punjab, which is fighting with drugs. Amazing joke with the people of Punjab."

"People will decide who will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Chief Ministers are made by votes, not by miscalculations. With the announcement of the Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party also announced its "Liker Policy". This party wants to push the Punjab which is fighting with drugs towards drugs," Chugh tweeted earlier in the day.

"The people of Punjab will decide who to make the hero. The person against whom another colleague of his party made a written request that it is difficult to sit with him because the mouth smells of alcohol. The public knows very well what such people will do to Punjab and will answer it with their votes," he had added.

The statement holds relevance as Arvind Kejriwal on January 18 revealed that a majority of the persons, under the campaign, had voted in favour of Mann.

"We received 21,59,436 responses. One thing that all the surveys are saying and the sentiment suggests is that AAP is going to form the government. The CM face that will be announced now is going to be the next CM of Punjab. Out of these votes, many people put my name. I had said at the outset that I am not in the race. So, we have declared those votes invalid. Out of the remaining votes, 93.3% of the people took Sardar Bhagwant Mann's name. Navjot Singh Sidhu was on the second spot. He got 3.6% of the votes. So today, I officially declare Sardar Bhagwant Mann as the AAP's CM face," the Delhi CM stated during a press briefing in Mohali.

While the border state is poll-bound with voting slated to be held for its 117 assembly seats on February 20, the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

