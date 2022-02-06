Punjab Elections: Captain's PLC Takes Dig At Sidhu As Channi Declared Congress' CM Face

Soon after Congress declared that incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Punjab elections, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) took a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for not being chosen as the CM face.

The former Punjab CM-led PLC shared an image from Congress' event in Ludhiana where Rahul Gandhi declared the CM candidate for the upcoming Punjab elections. In the image, Navjot Sidhu's face is seen getting accidentally hidden by his own shawl while holding and lifting hands with Rahul and Channi on stage. PLC captioned the post 'A picture is worth a thousand words.'

A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/zZp9DRL1wH — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) February 6, 2022

Channi becomes the CM face for Punjab polls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections during a party event in Ludhiana. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

'I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision': Navjot Sidhu

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate, Sidhu had said, "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM."

Punjab Congress crisis

Earlier, PCC chief Navjot Sidhu had been rebelling against Charanjit Channi ever since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's first Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolted against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Punjab goes to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.