The faceoff between Congress and AAP escalated ahead of the Punjab elections as Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urged PM Modi to order an impartial probe into Kumar Vishwas' allegation against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter on late Thursday night, Channi highlighted that this was necessary as the people of the state had paid a huge price while fighting separatism.

While addressing a poll rally in Fazilka a few hours earlier, the PM cited Vishwas' charge to claim that AAP can tie up with separatists for the sake of winning elections. He also alleged that the agenda of AAP and Pakistan is the same.

As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi. pic.twitter.com/aoSwie55yx — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 17, 2022

Kumar Vishwas doubles down on allegation

Speaking to ANI on February 16, ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Moreover, he alleged that the AAP supremo expressed a desire to become the CM by engineering a fight between the local leaders. In another astonishing claim, Vishwas said that Kejriwal was willing to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country.

The acclaimed poet alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation". However, AAP accused him of defaming Kejriwal through a "forged and fabricated" video and contended that his false insinuations can create a situation of unrest.

Briefing the media in Mohali after PM Modi's speech on Thursday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused BJP and Congress of spreading fake propaganda for electoral gains. However, Vishwas hit back at AAP and threatened to expose more secrets. He said, "I have no connection with politics. What I have said was correct. You (Kejriwal) have lost your path, learn or people will teach you and show you your place. I will not respond to all these small-small people, bring your leader. Don't fight with me or I will expose more and tell everything. I have no political motive or agenda. If I say more then you will get into trouble".