Punjab Elections: Charanjit Channi To Contest From 2 Seats; Cong Releases Candidate List

In a major political development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanint Channi will contest from two seats in the upcoming assembly elections. According to the third list of eight candidates announced by Congress, Channi will contest from the Bhadaur constituency. He had earlier announced his candidature from the Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Channi reportedly took the decision to fight from two seats as he faces a strong contest in Chamkaur Sahib. In the 2017 polls, Punjab CM had won the set by a margin of 12, 308 votes. Aam Adami Party's Dr Charanjit Singh was the runner up with 48,752 votes.

In 2022 polls, AAP has again fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib while BJP's candidate is Darshan Singh Shivjot. On Friday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that Channi would be defeated from Chamkaur Sahib, stressing that people were shocked to see crores of rupees seized from Channi's nephew's residence.

“Our survey is showing that Channi Ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. People are shocked to see on TV the ED officers counting bundles of notes,” Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

Congress releases list of 8 candidates

Apart from Channi, Congress has fielded ex-minister Pawan Bansal’s son Manish in Barnala and former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma against Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala. Tarsem Singh Sialka will contest from Attari, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar from Khen Karan, Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki from Nawan Shahr, Ishwarjot Singh Cheema from Ludhiana South and Mohan Singh Phalianwala from Jalalabad.

Punjab Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly.

According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).