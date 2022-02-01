Punjab Elections: CM Channi Files Second Nomination, To Contest From Chamkaur Sahib

With only a few days left for the high voltage Punjab elections, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is eyeing to retain his CM position in the coming term filed his second nomination on Tuesday from his turf Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

While filing his second nomination from his home turf since 2007, he urged the people to ensure his victory in the forthcoming polls by a margin of 50,000 votes. Asserting his desire to win the polls from his hometown for the fourth time, he recounted the development work that he has done for the people over the last 15 years as an MLA.

“I am your son and your brother. I have been with you for 15 years and never went away from you for even a single day. I am nothing without you,” Charanjit Singh Channi stated in a heated speech.

The fifty-eight-year-old Congress leader lashed out at the opposition members for conspiring against him. Hitting out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal who took a dig at Channi’s dual nominations and stated that the CM is likely to lose from Chamkaur Sahib, he stated that he is making false and slanderous comments against him.

With the blessings of the Almighty God, I filed my nomination papers for the Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/ZbguELZj19 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 1, 2022

“They can get as many raids conducted as they want, can get false FIRs registered as many as they want…people of Chamkaur Sahib are with me, no matter what,” he added, speaking on the recent ED raids on his relative in the illegal sand mafia. The ED had recoverd cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore from the house & other properties of Channi's relative.

Prior to filing his nominations, he had sought blessings at Dasmesh Garh Gurudwara, Bhairon Majra. A day before the SC leader had filed his nominations from the Bhadaur constituency of the Malwa belt.

Punjab Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).